Vikings beat Saints 26 to 20, 49ers to host Vikings in Divisional Playoffs next weekend

Anything can happen in the playoffs! Minnesota will be heading to Santa Clara to take on the 49ers for the opening game of the Divisional Round on Saturday. The top seed vs. the six seed. The Vikings defeated SF in Week 1 of 2018 in their last meeting. pic.twitter.com/gDfvL0W0zo — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) January 5, 2020

NEW ORLEANS -- Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns.Cousins finished with 242 yards and one TD passing, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen on the opening possession of overtime to give Minnesota the ball on the Saints 2-yard line and set up the winning score.Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed for 208 yards and a touchdown, but had two turnovers.Vikings are set to play San Francisco 49ers in NFC Divisional game on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara.