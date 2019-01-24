Move over Dubs! Another group of Warriors were the kings of Oakland on Thursday as Mclymonds High School Football team was honored for winning their third straight state championship.It's becoming an annual tradition for the small West Oakland high school with the huge heart--the McClymonds High School Warriors, now celebrating their third straight state divisional football championship. With just a student population of just over 300, McClymonds easily defeated Garfield High-- a Southern California school with 2,500 students-- in December."We've got a great coach in Michael Peters," said junior Montrell Smith, a McClymond's player. "He brings us all together from every neighborhood and we play as a team and everything else falls into place."For the young men apart of McClymond's team, it is about more than just playing a sport-- it's about being part of a family."We like to play football. We just play our hearts out," explained Semaj Sims. "We just leave it all out on the field, whatever comes, comes with it."And each of these players knows that being a winner on the field extends to how they conduct themselves in the classroom, and out in the community."It's a true testament to their hard work and resilience, and their brotherhood," said Assistant Principal Cleveland McKinney.McKinney said the average grade point average for this year's team is 3.56 and head coach Peters was named State Coach of the Year for all of California.Peters and many of his players will be back next year."I just want to thank the whole Oakland community for all the support," said senior offensive lineman Mark Hoching. "And this 2020 class, they're going to get the job done next year."