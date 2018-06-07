GRADUATION

Oakland's McClymonds High graduates highly accomplished class

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a graduation ceremony that defies the odds. Not only is the West Oakland school graduating all of its 62 seniors, but 97 percent of them are going to college. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It's a graduation ceremony that defies the odds. Not only is a West Oakland school graduating all of its 62 seniors, but 97 percent of them are going to college.

"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling accomplished, feeling like I'm finally done," said Destiny Shabazz as she prepared for her graduation ceremony at McClymonds High School. "But I'm not really done because I'm walking out of one school door and into another."

RELATED: 97 percent of graduating class at Oakland school heading to college

Shabazz is headed to Cal State Sacramento in the fall, especially remarkable given the 17-year-old is basically homeless, living alone and renting a room since her guardian and grandmother died two years ago.

"It's been a struggle, but whenever I think about it or my adversities," explained Shabazz. "I think about how other people go through way more than me."

But thanks to the village that is McClymonds, Destiny not only made it through high school, she thrived, earning varsity letters in multiple sports and for the debate team, the reason Sac State gave her a scholarship.

"If I didn't go to McClymonds High School, I don't think I'd be ready for the real world. McClymonds High School and what I went through has prepared me for the rest of my life," she said.

And though it's all about the celebration now, Destiny is well aware that this day, walking across the stage on graduation day, wasn't always her destiny.

"I didn't think I was going to graduate, but then I knew I was going to graduate," she said with a wry smile. "Does that make sense?"

Destiny spends a lot of time at an after school program run by the nonprofit East Bay Consortium. For more information, click here.

Click here for more stories and videos related to graduation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcollegehigh schoolscholarshipfeel goodgraduationOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
97 percent of graduating class at Oakland school heading to college
GRADUATION
105-year-old California man receives college diploma
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
SJPD officers want independent police auditor removed
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
More graduation
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News