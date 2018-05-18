97 percent of graduating class at Oakland school heading to college

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Huge congratulations are in order for a special group of high school students in Oakland.
Nearly 100 percent of McClymonds' graduating class is heading to college.
The Oakland Unified School District shared photos in a press release, highlighting some of the success stories.
They include Jamiana Akinjo. She is heading to the University of California, Los Angeles in the fall on a full ride scholarship.
"Don't underestimate Mack or the class of 2018," said Akinjo in a statement. "It proves the point that you don't always have to be a product of your environment."
Neisha Moore is heading to the University of Southern California on an almost full ride scholarship.
Albert Mitchell is still deciding between a full ride to UC Davis and UC Berkeley, although he sounds like he's leaning toward Berkeley.
Officials say 60 out of 62 total seniors are heading to college next school year.
Moore sums up the success of McClymonds students by saying, "People don't think we can achieve, but great things happen at Mack. Leaders come from Mack."