Camp Fire

Dream season continues, Paradise High School football team wins again to remain undefeated

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) -- One year after the Camp Fire decimated their town, the Paradise High School football team is heading to the section championship.

They beat West Valley-Cottonwood, 28 to 13 on Friday night to remain undefeated and advance in the playoffs.

Paradise won without six of their starters, who were suspended because of their role in a fight at the previous game.

Paradise appealed the suspensions of four of the players, saying they only left the bench to pull their teammates out of the fight, but they were denied.

Paradise High will play in the finals on Saturday, against Sutter High School.

If they win again, they could end up playing for the state championship.
