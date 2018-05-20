BAY TO BREAKERS

PHOTOS: 2018 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Participants in the 2018 Bay to Breakers foot race are seen in San Francisco on May 20, 2018. (Photo submitted to KGO-TV by @cbarnard/Twitter)</span></div>
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
At least 40,000 people participated in the 107th annual Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco on Sunday, May 20, 2018.

Click here for full coverage on the annual Bay to Breakers race.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssan francisco countybay areabay to breakerscostumesbay area eventseventssocietyrunningmarathonsdistractionbuzzworthySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Nearly 40,000 run in Bay to Breakers race in SF
BAY TO BREAKERS
VIDEO: Bay to Breakers 2018 race highlights
SF's annual Bay to Breakers winner revealed
Nearly 40,000 run in Bay to Breakers race in SF
Runners gear up for San Francisco's Bay to Breakers race
More bay to breakers
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News