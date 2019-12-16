Raider fans look to 1st Las Vegas season after devastating Oakland Coliseum finale loss

"(It was) heart-wrenching! Heartbreaking!" describes Thomas Brannon, who is better known to Raider Nation as the Grim Raider, a take on the Grim Reaper, and dressed in a costume to match.
After the Raiders' 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brannon, along with other die-hard fans, made their way to their usual spot: Ricky's, a sports bar in San Leandro.
Even though this loss was tough, Brannon, who lives in Oregon, says win or lose, he wasn't going to miss the Oakland Raiders farewell.
"I told my wife I felt like I was going to a funeral. There are so many people that we see today, (and) I am never going to see them again. They're family in Oakland. We don't know who is following (and) who's not," says Brannon, referring to which fans will stick the Las Vegas Raiders.
"I'm a little upset, we had the game, and we let it slip away. But I am a fan. I have been a fan my whole life. We can't win them all, but this is hard because this is the last game in Oakland," says Jimmy Perez. He and his wife drove up from Fresno to watch the game.
Ricky's has been a hub for Raiders fans for decades. But when the game ended, much of the Silver and Black was left shocked and heartbroken.
Yet despite the poor season and losing the final game in Oakland, much of the Silver and Black are, in fact, looking to the future Sin City.
"We lost the game, we lost the team," says Reyna, a fan from Hayward. After a long pause, she adds, "We will see them in Vegas!"
Edward Pagan, who lives in San Jose, came to Ricky's after the game with a large group of family and friends.
"We were all happy to be there. It didn't seem like it was so 'final' to me," says Pagan.
He says Raider Nation isn't limited to just Oakland. He's looking forward to a new stadium and new start in Vegas. As he shows off Sunday's commemorative ticket, he says explains how he has already bought Personal Seat Licenses, or PSLs, which are licenses fans have to buy before they can buy season tickets for 2020.
And the Vegas Nation fans base continues to grow, as well. One local Las Vegas newspaper, the Review Journal, is already promoting their "Vegas Nation" Facebook page, which has more than 20,000 likes. Another fan Facebook group, "Las Vegas Raider Nation," has 20,000 followers. Pagan says he is ready for the change.
"I'm looking forward to Las Vegas. All you can do is look to the future and go there and enjoy what's going to happen in Las Vegas. It's all the about the future," says Pagan.
#RaiderNation knows the end is near coming up on 2-minute warning. #Fans pack #Rickys #sportsbar in #SanLeandro for the @Raiders final home game ever at the #Coliseum.https://t.co/AQSXXWtBDi#OaklandRaiders #RaidersPix #SilverAndBlack #football #NFL pic.twitter.com/xdyY7aOmyc— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) December 15, 2019
#Rickys #sportsbar in #SanLeandro is filled with #Raiders memorabilia. #Oakland fans have decades worth of memories here. https://t.co/AQSXXWtBDi#OaklandRaiders #RaidersPix #SilverAndBlack #football #NFL @Raiders pic.twitter.com/vLeM2x0riI— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) December 15, 2019
#RaiderNation has packed #Rickys #sportsbar in #SanLeandro for the @Raiders final home game ever at the #OaklandColiseum. https://t.co/AQSXXWtBDi #OaklandRaiders #RaidersPix #SilverAndBlack #football #NFL #Oakland pic.twitter.com/qZc5TfemLP— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) December 15, 2019