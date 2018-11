A statement from the Washington Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams: pic.twitter.com/zdxA8hmWtb — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 27, 2018

The NFL's Washington Redskins are responding to criticism for signing former 49er player Reuben Foster. The Redskins claimed Foster off waivers Tuesday, just three days after his arrest on domestic violence charges and two days after the 49ers released him This is Foster's second arrest this year for an incident involving the same woman.Prosecutors dropped the charges last time, when the woman recanted her story. Washington released a statement saying, in part, "The Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben. If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone."Here is the full statement: