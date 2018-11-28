SPORTS

NFL's Washington Redskins respond to criticism over Reuben Foster signing

EMBED </>More Videos

The NFL's Washington Redskins are responding to criticism for signing former 49er player Reuben Foster after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
The NFL's Washington Redskins are responding to criticism for signing former 49er player Reuben Foster.

The Redskins claimed Foster off waivers Tuesday, just three days after his arrest on domestic violence charges and two days after the 49ers released him

RELATED: 911 call released as Santa Clara Co. considers legal action against ex-49ers player Reuben Foster

This is Foster's second arrest this year for an incident involving the same woman.

Prosecutors dropped the charges last time, when the woman recanted her story.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers Reuben Foster arrested for alleged domestic violence

Washington released a statement saying, in part, "The Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben. If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone."

Here is the full statement:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsdomestic violenceSan Francisco 49ersnflfootballcelebrity arrestarrestinvestigationWashington RedskinslegalFloridaSanta ClaraWashington
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ex-girlfriend of 49ers' Reuben Foster recants domestic violence claims
Reuben Foster claimed by Redskins, put on commissioner's exempt list
49ers Reuben Foster arrested for alleged domestic violence
Judge drops domestic violence charges against Reuben Foster
SPORTS
Oakland Athletics share vision for Howard Terminal ballpark
The A's have chosen their new home again -- now what?
Here's what the A's have planned for new Oakland ballpark
Hope grows for neighborhoods around Oakland Coliseum with A's ballpark announcement
Oakland A's Coliseum site before and after proposed ballpark project
More Sports
Top Stories
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Here's what the A's have planned for new Oakland ballpark
San Jose takes extra flood precautions ahead of next storm
Could hockey pucks stop an active shooter?
Police: Body found in North Carolina is kidnapped 13-year-old
Oakland Athletics share vision for Howard Terminal ballpark
Police investigate after woman's body found in donation box in Petaluma
Show More
The A's have chosen their new home again -- now what?
Raiders' Marshawn Lynch offering to pay cellphone bills
Hope grows for neighborhoods around Oakland Coliseum with A's ballpark announcement
Oakland A's Coliseum site before and after proposed ballpark project
Caltrans shuts down part of Hwy 1 due to storm
More News