SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is evaluating possible legal action against now former 49er Reuben Foster, following another domestic violence arrest.
Police in Tampa, Florida arrested Foster Saturday night at the team hotel, after receiving a complaint from his ex-girlfriend.
Below you will find a portion of the 911 call she made.
Dispatcher: "You said your ex-boyfriend did what?"
Woman: "Took my phone and broke it and slapped me in my face."
Dispatcher: "Is he still there or did he leave?"
Woman: "Yeah, he's still here."
Dispatcher: "Okay, so you guys are still in the room together?"
Woman: "No, he's not in the room, he left out."
Dispatcher: "Okay, what's your ex-boyfriend's name?"
Woman: "Reuben Foster."
The woman on the recording is the same woman who accused Foster of assault in February, but later recanted, saying she lied to extort money from him.
Foster pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge from that incident.
On Monday, the Santa Clara County DA's office told ABC7 News that it's exploring possible legal options against Foster.
According to our media partner the San Jose Mercury News, that may include considering re-charging him on the original domestic violence case.
