SPORTS

'Slapped me in my face': 911 call released as Santa Clara Co. considers legal action against ex-49ers player Reuben Foster

EMBED </>More Videos

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is evaluating possible legal action against now former 49er Reuben Foster. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is evaluating possible legal action against now former 49er Reuben Foster, following another domestic violence arrest.

RELATED: Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home

Police in Tampa, Florida arrested Foster Saturday night at the team hotel, after receiving a complaint from his ex-girlfriend.

Below you will find a portion of the 911 call she made.

Dispatcher: "You said your ex-boyfriend did what?"
Woman: "Took my phone and broke it and slapped me in my face."
Dispatcher: "Is he still there or did he leave?"
Woman: "Yeah, he's still here."
Dispatcher: "Okay, so you guys are still in the room together?"
Woman: "No, he's not in the room, he left out."
Dispatcher: "Okay, what's your ex-boyfriend's name?"
Woman: "Reuben Foster."

The woman on the recording is the same woman who accused Foster of assault in February, but later recanted, saying she lied to extort money from him.

Foster pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge from that incident.

RELATED: Ex-girlfriend of 49ers' Reuben Foster recants domestic violence claims

On Monday, the Santa Clara County DA's office told ABC7 News that it's exploring possible legal options against Foster.

According to our media partner the San Jose Mercury News, that may include considering re-charging him on the original domestic violence case.

Get the latest stories and videos about the 49ers here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsdomestic violenceSan Francisco 49ersnflfootballcelebrity arrestarrestinvestigationsanta clara countyFloridaSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
49ers to release LB Reuben Foster after domestic violence charge in Tampa
49ers release Reuben Foster after arrest for alleged domestic violence
49ers LB Reuben Foster arrested on domestic violence charge in Tampa
49ers Reuben Foster arrested for alleged domestic violence
49ers' Reuben Foster talks offseason legal troubles: 'You learn from it'
Reuben Foster suspended two games for conduct
Reuben Foster pleads no contest to misdemeanor weapons possession
Judge drops domestic violence charges against Reuben Foster
SPORTS
Civil rights leaders call for boycott of SF Giants
Dashcam video shows crash Warriors' Curry was involved in
Kyler Murray still plans to give up football for baseball after Oklahoma season
Winston shines, Bucs beat 49ers 27-9 to end 4-game skid
More Sports
Top Stories
Dashcam video shows crash Warriors' Curry was involved in
SF security guard critically hurt in attack
CA Democratic Party chair takes leave amid misconduct allegations
Housing crisis in Butte County grows after Camp Fire
Accuweather Forecast: Wet week ahead for Bay Area
US health officials say it's OK to eat some romaine again
Civil rights leaders call for boycott of SF Giants
Blasey Ford shares how her life has changed after Kavanaugh accusations
Show More
Space enthusiasts fill science center in Oakland to watch Mars InSight landing
10 year-old called lifesaving hero after senior center fire
Witnesses: Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
Health Alert: Avoid caffeine during pregnancy
NASA spacecraft lands on Mars after six-month journey
More News