SPORTS
espn

Reports: Donald Penn agrees to restructured contract with Raiders

Paul Gutierrez
NAPA, Calif. -- Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn has agreed to a restructured contract with the Oakland Raiders, according to numerous reports, after the team requested a pay cut less than a year after giving him a two-year, $21 million extension.

Per the NFL Network, it is a "small pay cut," while the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Penn will "receive more guaranteed money over the final two years in exchange for accepting new, team-friendly parameters."

Penn, 35, is on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing Lisfranc surgery on his right foot in December. Under his previous contract, Penn carried a salary cap number of $8.38 million for 2018 and was due base salaries of $6 million in each of the next two seasons. Per ESPN Stats & Information research, Penn was guaranteed $3 million this season with a $300,000 workout bonus based on six weigh-ins, with $50,000 per weigh-in.

Under the parameters of that contract, he was due a $1 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year in 2019 and his salary became fully guaranteed if he had 75 percent playtime in 2018.

With Penn unable to practice -- coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Penn's health was an "ongoing process" -- first-round draft pick Kolton Miller has been starting at left tackle. Penn was giving Miller sideline advice during the Raiders' exhibition opener against the Detroit Lions on Friday.
Related Topics:
sportsespnnfldonald pennoakland raiders
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Tottenham stadium not ready, so NFL games will be at Wembley
49ers to sign RB Alfred Morris, Kyle Shanahan says
Raiders CB Gareon Conley (hip) returns to practice
Wakeboarding mama pulls off 'In My Feelings' challenge
More Sports
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship founder blasts judge after deal rejected
Family: Terminally ill Bay Area man's ring missing at hospital
Firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires
Pilots question how Seattle man was able to fly stolen plane
4-year-old hailed as a hero for saving grandmother's life
Mother of Walnut Creek crash victim says she forgives driver
Saving on Back-to-School shopping with gift cards
3-alarm grass fire burning in Fairfield
Show More
Freeway connector ramp reopens after Vallejo fire contained
2 million CA workers may be impacted by independent contractor changes
Group reports toxic chemicals in some back-to-school supplies
2 teens killed in Walnut Creek crash identified
Pregnant mom of twins embarrassed after being questioned for shoplifting
More News