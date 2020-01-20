San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl-bound after defeating Green Bay Packers 37-20 in NFC Championship

The final score was 37-20. The team will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on Feb. 2 for the Championship title.
Today, 49ers were first to score with a 35-yard touchdown from Raheem Mostert. It would be the first of many, very many.
You know where there’s some good surf? South Beach 😏 #ABC7Now #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/RuGNg8GzpZ— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 20, 2020
Midway into the second quarter, Mostert punched in his second score of the day, extending the 49ers lead 17-0.
17-0 @49ers #ABC7Now #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/ychYVeD61W— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 20, 2020
Then with a minute left in the second quarter, the 49ers intercepted Aaron Rodgers and ended up scoring again (guess who?) to go into halftime with a stunning score of 27-0.
Mostert AGAIN! 27-0 #49ers. It’s not over but it feels over.— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) January 20, 2020
30 minutes from the Super Bowl! @49ers lead 27-0 at the half! #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/pL7u225N7s— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 20, 2020
In the third quarter, Mostert scored again, his fourth of the day, to make it 34-7.
His performance is setting new franchise and NFL league records.
MOSTERT. 4 touchdowns. Passes Colin Kaepernick for most rushing yards in a playoff game (181) — he has 196.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 20, 2020
Raheem Mostert is the only player in NFL history with 150+ rush yards and 3+ rush touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game.#49ers | @RMos_8Ball | @49ers— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 20, 2020
fmasdkl;fka;lsdkf;alkkfl;— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 20, 2020
RAHEEM ARE YOU SERIOUS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0qwmUULdSN
RELATED: Packers-49ers Preview
The Niners are continued feeding off of the energy from the crowd at Levi's Stadium.
"Just seeing a bunch of people that you would never expect to be a 49ers fan and they are just here because the brand is so global. It's really cool. It's really cool to be a part of," Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end said.
Adding to the high-energy is the presence of Bay Area and San Francisco legends like Barry Bonds and Steve Young.
All the dignitaries in the house. Barry Bonds. Steve Young. @LarryBeilABC7. pic.twitter.com/uVTnB3R0qo— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 19, 2020
Warriors' Klay Thompson and San Jose Sharks players are also in attendance.
.@KlayThompson is in the house #BayAreaUnite #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/ZCJ5v98aJx— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 19, 2020
The #SJSharks are out here!— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 19, 2020
Big game for the boys. Good luck @49ers!!!#BayAreaUnite | #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/iUAzAf94dC
LOMBARDI TROPHY LEGACY: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
If the Niners beat the Packers in Sunday's championship game, they will become the second team in NFL to make Super Bowl history after losing at least 12 games.
NFL great Jerry Rice gives a sweaty motivational speech ahead of the 49ers game, saying, "It's showtime, baby."
TRAFFIC
For those going to the game in Santa Clara, the city has live traffic cameras to help fans plan their route to the Levi's stadium.
Guests are also encouraged to use public transportation like VTA light rail and Caltrain service.
🏈🎆 Bang Bang Niner Gang!🎆🏈— Caltrain (@GoCaltrain) January 16, 2020
Take Caltrain to @LevisStadium this Sunday as the #49ers take on the Packers.
Pregame: @49ers Special from SF (departs 1:40PM).
Postgame: Departs MVW 75 mins after game.https://t.co/VXJWEzuJuj #NinerNation pic.twitter.com/9k2KWHOMNP
Levi's Stadium also provides information on when their parking lots open here. Levi's Stadium also provides information on when their parking lots open here.
TICKETS
Still looking for tickets to go to the game? ABC7 News checked Ticketmaster this morning to see how much tickets costs.
RELATED: 49ers tickets selling for $10K for VIP seats against Green Bay at Levi's Stadium
The game is sold out, but there are some re-sell tickets going for $350, but you may need to bring some binoculars for those. The price went down from earlier this week.
The most expensive ticket is $11,000 for the first row at midfield.
Officials warns to be careful of counterfeit tickets and 7 On Your Side shares how to avoid getting scammed.
See more videos and stories about the San Francisco 49ers here.
LET THE TAILGATING BEGIN
ABC7 news is outside Levi's Stadium where the crowds are ready.
“We’re Gonna Beat the Packers” New #1 #NinerFaithful Hit by the amazing #49ers Banjo Man! #Packersvs49ers https://t.co/ALhLv2mClB pic.twitter.com/w6J41mKOcH— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 19, 2020
#tailgate #NinerGang #49ersvspackers https://t.co/VVoImAKRzc pic.twitter.com/DIWvUJJxBt— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 19, 2020
Countdown is on! #49ersvspackers #NinerGang #abc7now https://t.co/VVoImAKRzc pic.twitter.com/lpoy13He2h— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 19, 2020
Family drama? Alvarado family says no way! Half the family #NinerGang the other #PackerNation (they say everyone is getting along) #Packersvs49ers https://t.co/VVoImAKRzc pic.twitter.com/SIvn2ZCqDx— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 19, 2020