SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The winner of the 107th annual Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco is Philemon Cheboi from Kenya with a time of 35:41.
"It was very windy on the race course, but I kept going," said Cheboi.
Gabriel Geay from Tanzania won second place, with a time of 36:04 and Aaron Braun from the United States came in third place clocking in at 36:45.
The female winner of the race was Jane Kibii clocking in at 40: 31.
Both Cheboi and Kibii won Bay to Breakers in 2017.
This year's theme of Bay to Breakers was to be original and ABC7 News definitely saw that originality with creative costumes from twin squids, Sponge Bob and an endless army of super heroes. "I love Bay to Breakers! It's my 30th year running, I love the party," Phyllis Nabhan said.
Thousands of runners made the trek about seven miles from downtown San Francisco to the Great Highway, with top elite runners making it look easy.
Alaska Airlines sponsored the 12K journey from the Financial District to Ocean Beach. Organizers said at least 40,000 registered participants and 125,000 spectators attended the race.
Unicorn startUp spotted on B2B course. #BayToBreakers #abc7now pic.twitter.com/63E6eO1W3C— Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) May 20, 2018