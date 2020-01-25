Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Alexa predicts San Francisco 49ers win

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amazon's Alexa predicted the winner of Super Bowl 2020, and it is the 49ers!

When asked the question "Alexa, who do you think is going to win the Super Bowl?", she responded with a prediction, "The chiefs are favored to win it but the 49ers are on a gold streak. My prediction? The 49ers will be joining the Patriots and Steelers with a six-pack of super bowl wins."

As for Chiefs fans who asked the same question, Alexa responded with the same answer.

Alexa has some credibility with previous predictions. She correctly predicted the winner of Super Bowl 2019, where the Patriots defeated the Steelers 13-3.

The 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the championship title on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers to hold final practice before heading to Miami

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsparadenflnfl playoffssuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
Sharks Captain Logan Couture offers championship game advice to 49ers
49ers Faithful eager to meet favorite players at Daly City's Dick's Sporting Goods
Super Bowl 2020: ABC7 heading Miami to cover 49ers vs. Chiefs
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Super Bowl 2020: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs and why
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
7 facts about SF's Market Street going car-free
Peninsula community prepares aid for fear of volcanic eruption in the Philippines
49ers Faithful eager to meet favorite players at Daly City's Dick's Sporting Goods
Sharks Captain Logan Couture offers championship game advice to 49ers
Show More
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
Listing for nanny in Menlo Park with ridiculous list of requirements goes viral
Shanghai Disneyland temporarily closed amid coronavirus fears
Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business
Recording appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired, ABC News reports
More TOP STORIES News