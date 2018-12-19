MAVERICKS

Surfer recounts tale of brutal wipe out at Mavericks

EMBED </>More Videos

The heavy surf pounding Northern California beaches is growing less intense as the week wears on, but the power of brutal waves and wipeouts - including one at Pillar Point Monday - is still having an effect on people who love the beach. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
The heavy surf pounding Northern California beaches is growing less intense as the week wears on, but the power of brutal waves and wipe outs - including this one at Pillar Point Monday - is still having an effect on people who love the beach.

One surfer finds himself best-known, right now, for the wave he didn't finish. It's the wave that nearly finished him, instead.

VIDEO: Surfers catch big waves at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay

"It's like being in an uncomfortable position and you can't get out of it," said Wilem Banks.

On Monday, he survived maybe the most spectacular wipe-out ever recorded at Mavericks. Wilem spent 100 seconds of being tossed around beneath, and battered above by wave after wave. "It feels like a flag person at a car dealer, getting ripped around," he said.

RELATED: Mavericks surf contest postponed until further notice

Today, we showed Wilem the video as captured by ABC7's Dean Smith. Wilem had never seen it. Frame-by-frame, the 22 year-old construction worker deconstructed every second of the ride.

"The worst was when I went airborne and my feet moved. I didn't think I would die at all. It's kind of a meditative mindset," Wilem said.

RELATED: 100 scary seconds: What it's like to wipe out on a 50 foot wave at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay

While it's gone crazy on the internet, Wilem remains unfazed. "I think Instagram does make you famous because it come along, and then dies really quickly."

How fortunate that in this case, the subject lived to surf another day.

Find more stories and videos on Mavericks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmaverickssurfingbay areawaterHalf Moon Bay
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pro surfer describes what it's like to wipe out on 50 foot wave
What it's like to wipe out on a 50 foot wave
Surfers brave monster Mavericks waves, despite no competition
VIDEO: Surfers catch big waves at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay
Mavericks surf contest postponed until further notice
Women to compete in legendary Mavericks surf contest for 1st time
Mavericks has been challenging top surfers for 20 years
MAVERICKS
Pro surfer describes what it's like to wipe out on 50 foot wave
Half Moon Bay swells pounding boats as surfers ride waves
VIDEO: Surfers take on massive waves at Mavericks
Exactly how massive are 50-foot waves at Mavericks?
More mavericks
SPORTS
Raiders sign former Bills QB Nathan Peterman to practice squad
A weekend in Vegas with the fans waiting on their Raiders
Kyrie Irving talks Steph Curry's moon comments, athletes' role in social issues
Pro surfer describes what it's like to wipe out on 50 foot wave
More Sports
Top Stories
Mysterious light seen in the sky above California
Crews on scene of fire in San Francisco's Potrero Hill
Deputies: Highway 37 back open after suspect rescued and arrested
Pedestrians injured in San Jose hit-and-run
Bay Area bridge toll increases approved by transportation leaders
Yemeni mom may arrive tonight to be with dying 2-year-old in Oakland
SF agency providing housing, supportive services to help get people off the streets
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in SoCal
Show More
Tesla Model S ignites for 2nd time overnight in Campbell
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
Mineta San Jose Airport surpasses Oakland for number of travelers
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog Sully honored in New York
Keith Urban to perform at College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium
More News