VIDEO: Surfers catch big waves at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay

The highly-anticipated surfing competition may not take place until next month. But that doesn't mean surfers aren't out at Mavericks to take advantage of the big waves. SKY7 was above the high surf on and caught all the action. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Mavericks, the highly-anticipated surfing competition, may not take place until next month. But that doesn't mean surfers aren't out in Half Moon Bay to take advantage of the big waves.

SKY7 was above the high surf on Monday afternoon and caught all the action.

VIDEO: Gigantic wave sweeps over surfers in Half Moon Bay ahead of Mavericks

Organizers for Mavericks say by Thursday, conditions would be clean but not consistent enough to have a competition.

They add they have plenty of time left in the window to hold the event and January is typically the best time for Mavericks.

