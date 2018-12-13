MAVERICKS

Mavericks surf contest not happening Monday due to waves being too big

Monster waves are keeping the Mavericks surf contest from happening on Monday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Brandon Behle
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Mavericks surf contest will not happen on Monday because the waves are too big.

Half Moon Bay Sport Fishing, who runs boat tours for the big wave surf contest, told ABC7 News in an e-mail Thursday night that organizers informed them that the contest will not happen Monday.



They did say that organizers are looking at possibly holding the contest on Tuesday or Thursday of next week, and that the organizers would give an update midday on Friday.

Surfline, the official surf forecaster for the Mavericks Challenge, projects that the infamous surf break just outside Pillar Point Harbor will see waves between 40 to 60 feet tall and that some could even be above 65 feet.

Surfline called it "the kind of swell we only see around three times a decade."

If the contest is held next week it would be the first time that it has ever been held in December.

The big wave contest was not held last season because of poor conditions.
