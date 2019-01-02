STEPHEN CURRY

Good news for Golden State Warriors fans: Tickets to Stephen Curry's party in Oakland now free

Monday night, Curry sent out an invitation on Instagram. He says he wants to celebrate the city of Oakland as the Warriors play their last season there.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Fans who traveled from afar for free tickets to Stephen Curry's party at the Fox Theater on Friday went from bliss to frustration outside the Warriors star's pop-up shop at 472 9th Street in Oakland.

The store is only open on Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fans who went there on Wednesday were upset to find the doors closed and to be told tickets will only be available via purchase.

In their initial statement, Under Armour confirmed that info: "A pair of tickets will be gifted to each customer at the SC30 x Oakland (472 9th Street) pop-up shop with a single purchase of any Under Armour and Stephen Curry product on-site ranging from accessories to t-shirts, hoodies and the Curry 6 Fox Theater colorway."

However, the company now says the tickets will be free. That change was made within an hour of a tweet from the Golden State star himself.

According to Under Armour, the first 225 people in line on Thursday starting at 12 p.m. will be gifted two tickets each to Friday's event at the Fox Theater. They note:

  • No purchases are necessary.

  • We will ask to see a valid high school or college ID from those in line.

  • Parents picking up for children ages 13-22 years old should communicate accordingly with the store staff.

  • Admission is not guaranteed at the Fox Theater on Friday and available on a first come, first served basis. Additional quantities of tickets will be given away via KMEL-FM through Friday.

According to Under Armour, some tickets were given away on Wednesday at 6 a.m. to those that lined up at 4 a.m. Fans who arrived later faced disappointment at the closed store with the line, at times, stretching nearly half a block.

The Golden State star has said the party will celebrate his 10 years in Oakland. It also coincides with the release of his new Curry 6 shoes from Under Armour.

In an Instagram post, Curry told people to stop by his pop-up store to get a free ticket to the bash. He also said he'd be at the party and promised special performances all night.

Go here for more stories and videos related to Warriors star Stephen Curry.
