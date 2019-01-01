GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors star Stephen Curry throwing party at Fox Theater to celebrate city of Oakland

Monday night, Curry sent out an invitation on Instagram. He says he wants to celebrate the city of Oakland as the Warriors play their last season there.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Stephen Curry is throwing a party and you're invited.

RELATED: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry follows through on promise of Under Armour Curry 6 shoes for 9-year-old Napa girl

The party will be this Friday at Oakland's Fox Theater on Friday and will also promote Curry's new shoe-- the Curry 6.

Curry says people need to stop by his pop-up store at 472 9th Street in Downtown Oakland to get a free ticket to the bash. He'll be at the party and he promises special performances all night.

