STEPHEN CURRY

Golden State Warriors fans line up early for tickets to Steph Curry's party in Oakland

Fans in line outside Warriors store in Oakland, California on Thursday, January 3, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Fans have lined up early to get free tickets to party with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry at the Fox Theater on Friday.

Curry wants to celebrate his 10 years in Oakland and recognize the city as the team prepares to move to San Francisco. Curry says he will be at the party and he also promises it will be filled with special performances.

The tickets are being released at the Warriors star's pop-up shop at 472 9th Street in Oakland. The store is only open on Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fans who went there on Wednesday were upset to find the doors closed and to be told tickets will only be available via purchase.

In their initial statement, Under Armour confirmed that info: "A pair of tickets will be gifted to each customer at the SC30 x Oakland (472 9th Street) pop-up shop with a single purchase of any Under Armour and Stephen Curry product on-site ranging from accessories to t-shirts, hoodies and the Curry 6 Fox Theater colorway."

However, the company now says the tickets will be free. That change was made within an hour of a tweet from the Golden State star himself.

RELATED: Tickets to Stephen Curry's party in Oakland now free

According to Under Armour and information posted to Curry's Instagram story, 450 tickets will be available at the pop-up store on Thursday. They note:

  • Tickets are FREE. There is no need to purchase anything at the store.

  • Tickets are limited to two (2) per person and are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

  • The SC30 x OAKLAND pop-up store opens at 12 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday).

  • Additional tickets will be given away via KMEL-FM through Friday.

  • The event Friday is geared towards the youth of Oakland. You must have a valid high school or college student ID to receive a ticket. (Under Armour tells ABC7 News that the event is not exclusive to students and other people can get tickets.)

  • Parents picking up for children ages 13-22 years old should communicate accordingly with the store staff.

  • Admission is not guaranteed at the Fox Theater on Friday and available on a first come, first served basis.


EMBED More News Videos

Stephen Curry addressed fans on Instagram regarding Oakland party.



In an Instagram post, Curry told people to stop by his pop-up store to get a free ticket to the bash. He also said he'd be at the party and promised special performances all night.

Go here for more stories and videos related to Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsstephen curryshoespartyinstagramsocial mediaeventsbay area eventsOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors star Curry throwing party at Fox Theater to celebrate city of Oakland
STEPHEN CURRY
Tickets to Stephen Curry's party in Oakland now free
Warriors star Curry throwing party at Fox Theater to celebrate city of Oakland
Warriors star follows through on gift of Curry 6 shoes for Napa girl
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7News.com
More stephen curry
SPORTS
Golden State Warriors 'sad' as remaining games in Oakland dwindle
Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson to represent Sharks in All-Star Game
Pavelski, Burns get 4 points each as Sharks beat Avs 5-4
College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
More Sports
Top Stories
Apple stock plunging after sales and earnings warning
State water managers to conduct first snow survey
Accuweather Forecast: More frost this morning
Firefighters battling 3-alarm structure fire in Vallejo
Police search for driver who hit, dragged teen 4 blocks in Oakland
Partial government shutdown impacting Bay Area businesses
SJ police cites driver of SUV that hit mayor
Trump says shutdown will continue for 'as long as it takes' to secure border
Show More
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
Child hit by gunfire on NYE remains hospitalized
Calif. Home Cooking Bill may be state law, but not yet legal where you live
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
More News