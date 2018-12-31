NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --New video has shown what we knew all along - Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry keeps his promises.
On Christmas Day, 9-year-old Riley Morrison saw the new Under Armour Curry 6 shoes for the first time.
The young basketball player wrote a letter to Curry last month. She wanted him to know that she couldn't find his Curry 5 shoes for girls on the Under Armour website.
The Golden State star said he would rectify the mistake and he did. Soon thereafter, the shoes were made available to girls online.
Curry not only responded to Morrison's letter, Under Armor also sent her a bunch of new gear.
Her dad had kept them under wraps until Christmas. It's something Riley figured out pretty quick and appreciated.
"Were you waiting 'til Christmas to give me these?" she asked.
When her father said yes, Riley said "smart, smart," with a smile.
