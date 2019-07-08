USA! Bay Area fans celebrate Women's World Cup victory

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- World Cup Soccer fever is sweeping the Bay Area after team USA won the Women's World Cup for the fourth time.Viewing parties all over the Bay Area did not disappoint fans, but a new battle for equality is just beginning for professional women's soccer players.Soccer fans were cheering on Team USA at watch party at San Francisco's Civic Center."This was epic, love the women's team love team USA, said Jose Leon from Burlingame.With everything on the line vs. the Netherlands, team captain Megan Rapinoe scored a penalty kick in the second half. Minutes later Rose Lavelle scored to put the US ahead two nothing, coasting to victory.Rapinoe got a standing ovation from the crowd in Lyon France."Team USA lived up to expectations, they dominate, they destroy, they play soccer," said Jennifer Luciano from Livermore.In San Jose, a watch party Avaya stadium was rocking.Fans say the USA women are inspiring, but a new battle awaits them, a legal fight for equal pay and treatment as male players from the U.S. Soccer Federation."Today shows they deserve equal pay versus the men, they score higher," said Nicki Citragno from Berkeley.World Cup Champ, Olympic Gold Medalist and Bay Area resident Brandi Chastain says the players lawsuit could change the game forever."These players I've embraced even though they're controversial, like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, what they're trying to do is for the greater good i'm all in for that," said Chastain.FIFA recently announced they doubled the women's prize money to $60 million but that's far less than the $440 million for the men's prize.Calls to close the pay gap are likely to grow.In the meantime, Team USA Women will be honored with a victory parade in New York City on Wednesday.