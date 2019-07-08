World Cup

USA! Bay Area fans celebrate Women's World Cup victory

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- World Cup Soccer fever is sweeping the Bay Area after team USA won the Women's World Cup for the fourth time.

Viewing parties all over the Bay Area did not disappoint fans, but a new battle for equality is just beginning for professional women's soccer players.

RELATED: Women's World Cup: US breaks scoring record against Thailand

Soccer fans were cheering on Team USA at watch party at San Francisco's Civic Center.
"This was epic, love the women's team love team USA, said Jose Leon from Burlingame.

With everything on the line vs. the Netherlands, team captain Megan Rapinoe scored a penalty kick in the second half. Minutes later Rose Lavelle scored to put the US ahead two nothing, coasting to victory.

Rapinoe got a standing ovation from the crowd in Lyon France.

"Team USA lived up to expectations, they dominate, they destroy, they play soccer," said Jennifer Luciano from Livermore.

RELATED: San Jose Fans cheer US Women to World Cup Finals at Avaya Stadium watch party

In San Jose, a watch party Avaya stadium was rocking.
Fans say the USA women are inspiring, but a new battle awaits them, a legal fight for equal pay and treatment as male players from the U.S. Soccer Federation.

"Today shows they deserve equal pay versus the men, they score higher," said Nicki Citragno from Berkeley.

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe fuses politics, pay and tech with World Cup win

World Cup Champ, Olympic Gold Medalist and Bay Area resident Brandi Chastain says the players lawsuit could change the game forever.

"These players I've embraced even though they're controversial, like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, what they're trying to do is for the greater good i'm all in for that," said Chastain.

FIFA recently announced they doubled the women's prize money to $60 million but that's far less than the $440 million for the men's prize.

Calls to close the pay gap are likely to grow.

In the meantime, Team USA Women will be honored with a victory parade in New York City on Wednesday.

See more stories and videos about the World Cup.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsberkeleysan franciscosan joselivermoreworld cupfifausasocceru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD CUP
Alex Morgan at ESPYS: Women 'are more than just athletes'
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
US Soccer chief mispronounces Rapinoe's name during ceremony
Why ticker tape? History of NYC's iconic parades
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News