Warriors Dub Hub experience gives fans a virtual seat to the game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the past year, how many times has the thought crossed your mind: "If only I could be at a game cheering on my favorite team." While fans have not been allowed back to sports events in the Bay Area since March 2020, the Golden State Warriors are finding ways to innovate and bring back Dub Nation, virtually.Warriors President Rick Welts invited ABC7 News to Chase Center and gave us the first sneak peek at the Dub Hub back in December.The Dub Hub gives you ultimate control, with access to four cameras and the ability to see yourself on TV during the broadcast. The idea was born in the NBA bubble."You do it on your laptop, 120 fans per game. We also have a great set-up in the player tunnel," said Warriors President Rick Welts."Objectives for us, we're creating an experience for fans," said Warriors Senior VP of Marketing Jen Millet. "The second one, was can you make a homecourt advantage in pandemic?"Chase Center sits empty for now, but the Dub Hub creates a sense of normalcy for the team."Even though it's virtual, just having them still there to support is really great. I love Dub Nation and they are the best fans in the world," said Warriors center James Wiseman.The Warriors have recently invited first responders and educators into the Dub Hub along with local celebrities like Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff and Warriors legend Tim Hardaway."It's great having the fans there while we are running out and having the little Dub Hub sideline fans," added Warriors guard Damion Lee.While the Warriors can't wait to welcome fans back to Chase Center, some elements of the Dub Hub could potentially stick around like the fan video board when the players run on to the floor."Yeah, absolutely. I think necessity is the mother of invention and that is an experience we are absolutely considering moving forward," said Millet. "We've just seen wide adoption of people wanting to interact with each other. The level of interactions have been amazing."