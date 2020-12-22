Warriors President Rick Welts talks what's to come this season, virtual courtside fans

On Monday, we sent ABC7 News sports anchor Larry Beil to check out the new Chase Center features, including a long, stretching screen to give fans on Zoom the full courtside experience from home.
The Warriors are debuting their reconstructed NBA Bubble-style sidelines, complete with a high-tech monitor system for virtual fans during the games exclusively airing on ABC7.
RELATED: Warriors president discusses future of Chase Center, including plans for boutique hotel
There are 120 fans per game, and you can see about 90 of them on screen. There are also monitors through the player tunnel.
"When Steph Curry comes out on the court, we could have Ayesha, his wife, and kids sitting there waving to him as he goes on the court," said Welts. "So it'll be a combination of our fans, of our season ticket members, and we're going to have some community groups in here."
RELATED: NBA season preview: New rankings and projections before 2020-21 opening night
In order to enter the building, all personnel, including Beil and Welts, must get negative COVID-19 tests at their on-site testing center.
Welts spoke about expectations for the season ahead, including the return of Stephen Curry and the addition of James Wiseman.
Welcome to the 75th season of Warriors basketball.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 22, 2020
🏀 GSW at BKN
🕓 4pm PT
📺 @NBAonTNT
📻 @957thegame
📱 https://t.co/ZkjPJjiF76
📝 https://t.co/ViwUR3jIaV#DubNation || @Chase pic.twitter.com/G7ZJFmZmKe
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic