Warriors President discusses future of Chase Center, including plans for boutique hotel

"I think we wanted everything about it (Chase Center) to be architecturally stunning but also welcoming and very Bay Area-focused," said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. "You come down here on Friday from 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., we have a Farmer's Market here every Friday, we've been doing blood drives."
Chase Center General Manager Kim Stone recently spoke with ABC7 News about how they've adjusted to COVID-19 protocols.
"We earned the GBAC (Global Biorisk Advisory Council) Star accreditation. It's the industries' gold standard when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting for disease mitigation. So, this is more than just using soap and water. This is making sure we are applying the highest standards and protocols to keep our guest safe," said Stone. "The number one thing we do here at Chase Center is keep people safe and now it's about keeping people safe from the virus."
Welts says he's excited about the retailers and neighbors that are currently at Chase Center and coming soon.
"We've just finished getting through the entitlements for a 129-room boutique hotel. We are doing that with the 1 Hotel Group," said Welts.
Voter engagement is also very important to the Warriors organization, and Chase Center will serve as a ballot drop location this election season.
"NBA teams will do their best to make our facilities part of the voting process. Nobody's doing that more than we are here, certainly here at Chase Center is a ballot drop-off location," said Welts.
There is uncertainty about when the next NBA season may start, but the Warriors and Chase Center will be ready.
"Our Commissioner Adam Silver is pretty clear what the goal is. Our goal is to play a full 82-game season with playoffs next season and to play in front of fans," said Welts. "When we start, right now Adam is saying not before Christmas. That's our goal, we have to have a plan that can be approved by the city of San Francisco before we can welcome fans back inside but we are working on a plan that will allow us to do that."
Go here for the latest videos and news about the Golden State Warriors and the Chase Center arena.