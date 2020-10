Warriors Basketball Academy using technology to provide safe physically distanced workouts

Close outs & high hands on defense are 🔑.



OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Hoopers rejoice! In-person basketball workouts are coming back to the East Bay. The Warriors Basketball Academy, located at the team's practice facility in Oakland is set to reopen its doors Thursday, Nov. 5.During the pandemic, the Warriors got creative with virtual workouts. Now, the facility has been transformed to allow for safe and physically distanced workouts adhering to all COVID-19 protocols."We are really excited. This is kind of our new home base for all things Warriors Basketball Academy. Our first in-person program offering is going to be Shoot 360," said Warriors Senior Youth Basketball Director Jeff Addiego. The Warriors will host the first youth basketball academy in the NBA to feature the Shoot 360 technology which provides real-time live shot charts analyzing arc of shot, depth of shot and left/right differential."What Shoot 360 does and why we like it so much, is it presents that data right back to the shooter in their workout, in real-time," said Addiego.There will also be five skill cages providing interactive ball handling and passing drills that will also track a players' performance."We have two people playing collegiate basketball, they are going to have a blast competing against each other. We could put two 8-year-olds in there, so it's a lot of fun," said Addiego.In addition to the in-person workouts, the Warriors will still provide weekly at-home virtual youth basketball camps and private training sessions.RELATED Klay Thompson unveils new basketball court at Oakland's Kipp Bridge Academy For more on the Warriors Basketball Academy Return to Play Plan, click here.