Golden State Warriors hosts Senior Dance Team auditions in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Basketball season is near and the Golden State Warriors are looking for contestants for their all-senior dance team.

What is so unique about this dance team is that members have to be at least 55-years-old.

"A lot of us are here because it keeps us going, it keeps us youthful, and it keeps us loving life," said Albert Harnois, former Hardwood Classic's dancer.

About 70 contestants from all over the Bay Area attended the preliminary audition in Walnut Creek.

"They're energetic, vibrant, and honestly our fans go nuts when they perform," said Sabrina Ellis, Dance Coach. "They are definitely our fan favorite."

The Hardwood Classics audition every season and during the preliminary round dancers will learn a hip-hop routine with a professional choreographer.



Dancers will perform in smaller groups where judges will select a group of finalists to move to the final round.

Fifteen members from last year's inaugural dance team attended today's try-out.

"I was fortunate enough to be a Golden State Warrior dancer with the inaugural team in the 2018-19 season," said Jan Yales, former Hardwood Classic's dancer. "It was so incredibly awesome that I couldn't not come here again."

"It was a great experience last year," said Harnois. "Just the energy of being with the Golden State Warriors dance teams. The Warriors is a great organization."

The judges will choose twenty finalists to join the 2019-2020 Hardwood Classics.

"Just looking at the talent that is out there, I am really excited," said Ellison. "We have fifteen return members so I think we are going to have a strong team for year two."

