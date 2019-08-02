EXCLUSIVE: Golden State Warriors President Rick Welts gets keys to Chase Center

RELATED: ABC7 Sports makes first-ever broadcast from Warriors' Chase Center
ABC7 News was the only station there when he unlocked the Dubs' new home for the first time.
Watch ABC7 News at 4 p.m. for the full exclusive look at this moment in Chase Center history.
See more stories and videos related to the Golden State Warriors.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- By the Numbers: A look at Golden State Warriors' Chase Center in San Francisco
- Warriors Way: San Francisco's newest street name
- San Francisco's plan to deal with Chase Center traffic? Give every ticket holder a free Muni day pass
- 'I'm at a loss for words!' Draymond Green tours new Chase Center
- Warriors install first seats at the SF Chase Center