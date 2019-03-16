By the Numbers: A look at Golden State Warriors' Chase Center in San Francisco

Chase Center by the Numbers



17,000 tons of steel

112,000 total yards of concrete

1,044 total pieces of precast concrete

5,500 individual unique metal panels on the exterior

18,064 seats

32 courtside lounges

44 suites

100,000 sq. ft. of retail space

580,000 sq. ft. of office & lab space

24,000 sq. ft. of public plaza space, facing the waterfront

950 parking spaces

300 bike valet spaces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors are gaining new ground in 2019. Here's a preview of the Chase Center in San Francisco, by the numbers.