By the Numbers: A look at Golden State Warriors' Chase Center in San Francisco

Chase Center by the Numbers
- 17,000 tons of steel
- 112,000 total yards of concrete
- 1,044 total pieces of precast concrete
- 5,500 individual unique metal panels on the exterior
- 18,064 seats
- 32 courtside lounges
- 44 suites
- 100,000 sq. ft. of retail space
- 580,000 sq. ft. of office & lab space
- 24,000 sq. ft. of public plaza space, facing the waterfront
- 950 parking spaces
- 300 bike valet spaces
ABC7 will have the first-ever live broadcast from inside the Chase Center on Saturday night. Our "Toyota After The Game" crew will take you into the Dubs' future home right after the team's primetime matchup in Oklahoma against the Thunder.
