OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.
- WARRIORS WIN 117-92: Game 1 at Oracle on Saturday, April 14 at 12 p.m.
- WARRIORS WIN 116-101:Game 2 at Oracle on Monday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.
- WARRIORS WIN: 110-97: Game 3 on Thursday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. in San Antonio
- WARRIORS LOSE 103-90: Game 4 on Sunday, April 22 at 12:30 p.m. in San Antonio.
- WARRIORS WIN 99-91 Game 5 at Oracle on Tuesday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.
The Golden State Warriors will face the New Orleans Pelicans in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs series whose schedule will be announced soon.
