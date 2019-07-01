Warriors to sign D'Angelo Russell to max contract after sign-and-trade with Nets, ESPN reports

In order to afford this, Golden State is reportedly trading their 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Details on both moves are still surfacing.
Here's what we have so far from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:
Golden State and Brooklyn have agreed on a sign-and-trade, sending D’Angelo Russell to the Warriors on a four-year, $117M maximum contract, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019
Golden State is trading Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, league source tells ESPN. Warriors are sending a 2024 protected first-round pick in the 2024 (protected 1-4), 2025 (protected 1) and 2026 unprotected.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019
Memphis' new front office has been gathering up young assets and draft picks in past several months. https://t.co/XHbOFm722Y— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019
