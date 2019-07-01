Golden State Warriors

Warriors to sign D'Angelo Russell to max contract after sign-and-trade with Nets, ESPN reports

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On the heels of losing Kevin Durant, the Warriors and All-Star D'Angelo Russell have reportedly agreed on a four-year, $117 million maximum contract, league sources tell ESPN.

In order to afford this, Golden State is reportedly trading their 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Details on both moves are still surfacing.

Here's what we have so far from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:





Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Go here for more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandmemphis grizzliesbrooklyn netsnbagolden state warriorsbasketballtrade
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News