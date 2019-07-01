Warriors to sign D'Angelo Russell to max contract after sign-and-trade with Nets, ESPN reports

Golden State and Brooklyn have agreed on a sign-and-trade, sending D’Angelo Russell to the Warriors on a four-year, $117M maximum contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Golden State is trading Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, league source tells ESPN. Warriors are sending a 2024 protected first-round pick in the 2024 (protected 1-4), 2025 (protected 1) and 2026 unprotected. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Memphis' new front office has been gathering up young assets and draft picks in past several months. https://t.co/XHbOFm722Y — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

