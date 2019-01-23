OAKLAND ATHLETICS

In studio: Oakland Athletics' President Dave Kaval talks FanFest, new ballpark proposal & Kyler Murray

The Oakland Athletic's president talks about everything from FanFest to the new ballpark proposal, and prospect Kyler Murray. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Athletics are holding FanFest this weekend at Jack London Square.

Tonight, A's President Dave Kaval sat down with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze to talk about the event, the new ballpark proposal, and their hopes for keeping their top draft pick, Kyler Murray, from going to the NFL.

You can watch the full interview with Kaval in the video posted above!

