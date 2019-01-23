OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Oakland Athletics are holding FanFest this weekend at Jack London Square.
Tonight, A's President Dave Kaval sat down with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze to talk about the event, the new ballpark proposal, and their hopes for keeping their top draft pick, Kyler Murray, from going to the NFL.
RELATED: Here are the best BART options if Oakland Athletics choose site near Jack London Square
You can watch the full interview with Kaval in the video posted above!
Take a look at other stories and videos about the Oakland Athletics.