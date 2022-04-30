Society

Stanford, Packard nurses to end strike after reaching tentative contract agreement

EMBED <>More Videos

Stanford nurses go on strike over pay, mental health services

STANFORD, Calif. -- The union representing about 5,000 nurses at Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital on Friday reached a tentative agreement for a new contract, a move that would end a strike that began Monday.

The video above is from a previous report

The Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement, which represents the striking nurses, said the new contract, if approved by membership, would give members a 7% wage increase this year. The negotiations also resulted in a 5% increase effective at the start of next April, another increase effective in April 2024 and large increases to nurses' retirement benefits.

PREVIOUS STORY: Thousands of Bay Area nurses go on strike over pay, bonuses and mental health services

Stanford Health Care tweeted a statement about the agreement saying in part, "Throughout the negotiations, the parties continued to work in good faith and have now accomplished our shared goal of agreeing on contract terms we can be proud of."



The union's membership still needs to vote through the weekend on whether to approve the agreement.

The hospitals also guaranteed an additional week of pre-scheduled vacation for all nurses starting in 2024.

About 5,000 nurses at Stanford Health Care and Lucille Packard Children's Hospital went on strike Monday, with workers calling on Stanford management to improve working conditions and address staff shortages.

VIDEO: From SF to Napa, here's why Bay Area hospitals are experiencing overwhelming staffing shortages
EMBED More News Videos

From San Francisco to Napa County, here's why Bay Area hospitals are experiencing overwhelming staffing shortages.



The union said executives at Stanford Health Care and Lucille Packard Children's Hospital have failed to address low staff retention and high turnover rates and have attempted to withdraw health benefits for striking nurses.

Roughly 93% of nurses represented by CRONA voted to authorize the strike earlier this month after their labor contract with Stanford expired March 31. The strike is CRONA's first in more than two decades, according to the union.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societystanford universitystanford universityemploymentprotestlucile packard children's hospitalstrikehospitalsnurseshealth care
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
2 dead, 1 missing after car plunges into ocean Pescadero Beach
3.5 magnitude quake reported in Lake County
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
CA picks local tech company for new COVID testing contract
Search for suspect after nonprofit ambassador shot in SF: Source
East Bay vet hospital abruptly closes, pet owners look for answers
Show More
Lawsuit: Laundrie's parents knew 'whereabouts' of Gabby Petito's body
Guilty pleas for 2 men in $1M CA retail theft ring
Santa Rosa Cinco de Mayo festival canceled for 3rd straight year
Local high school receives ESPN, Special Olympics top 5 honor
Burglar caught on video in apartment while residents sleep nearby
More TOP STORIES News