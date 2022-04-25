Thousands of Bay Area nurses go on strike over pay, bonuses and mental health

Nurses are seeking pay raises, along with bonuses and mental support.
Nurses from Stanford Hospital went on strike at 6:45a.m. and nurses from Lucile Packard Children's Hospital went to the picket line at 7a.m.
The nurses union are expected to talk at a press conference at 9a.m. We will bring it to you LIVE online.
The union has scheduled a bargaining session with the hospitals on Tuesday.
Stanford Health released a statement saying in part:
"Our sincere hope is that an agreement can be reached promptly so that nurses don't lose additional pay, don't risk losing the subsidy for employer-paid health benefits and can return to patient care."
