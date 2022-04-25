nurses

Thousands of Bay Area nurses go on strike over pay, bonuses and mental health

By
Stanford nurses go on strike over pay, mental health

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- More than 4,000 nurses from Stanford health care are on strike in Palo Alto on Monday.

Nurses are seeking pay raises, along with bonuses and mental support.

Nurses from Stanford Hospital went on strike at 6:45a.m. and nurses from Lucile Packard Children's Hospital went to the picket line at 7a.m.

The nurses union are expected to talk at a press conference at 9a.m. We will bring it to you LIVE online.

Thousands of nurses across Stanford Health Care are at risk of losing their company-insured health benefits if they go on strike April 25.



The union has scheduled a bargaining session with the hospitals on Tuesday.

Stanford Health released a statement saying in part:

"Our sincere hope is that an agreement can be reached promptly so that nurses don't lose additional pay, don't risk losing the subsidy for employer-paid health benefits and can return to patient care."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

