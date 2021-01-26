Eager diners hit San Jose outdoor restaurants as California lifts lockdown

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- "Let's pump some blood into this bloodline of our city," said one diner who took his family to Pizza Flora in downtown San Jose, mere hours after Governor Newsom lifted the stay at home order."Once I heard Santa Clara County officially announced outdoor dining was legit I came out immediately," said Jake McClusky, a bartender who hopes many others will come out this weekend to support their local restaurants.The owner of Pizza Flora was grateful for the support and quick to bust out his outdoor tables."We were happy to take it and run with it and we had everything ready to be set up," said Ryan Summers.For other restaurants, re-opening won't be as simple. With cooler temperatures and rain on the way, many spots will have to re-think their outdoor setup."Check with your operator, check their social media, check their websites. Give them a call to see if they're going to be open. If they are, please come and put some money in their pockets," said Nate LeBlanc with the San Jose Downtown Business Association.LeBlanc said many of his members are happy with the opening but wished there was a little more notice.Other businesses that can also open outdoors are bars, wineries, gyms, gatherings of up to 200 people, non-contact sports.Services like hair and nail salons can book limited appointments.And no more curfews.But, the recommended 10-day quarantine will remain for anyone traveling into the county from more than 120 miles away.Finally, a warning from public health officials, as case and hospitalization rates in the county remain one of the highest in California - "We are still nowhere near out of the woods," said James Williams, counsel for Santa Clara County, "This is not a time for our community to be less vigilant."