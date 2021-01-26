Reopening California

Eager diners hit San Jose outdoor restaurants as California lifts lockdown

By Kris Reyes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- "Let's pump some blood into this bloodline of our city," said one diner who took his family to Pizza Flora in downtown San Jose, mere hours after Governor Newsom lifted the stay at home order.

"Once I heard Santa Clara County officially announced outdoor dining was legit I came out immediately," said Jake McClusky, a bartender who hopes many others will come out this weekend to support their local restaurants.

RELATED: California lifts regional stay at home order

The owner of Pizza Flora was grateful for the support and quick to bust out his outdoor tables.

"We were happy to take it and run with it and we had everything ready to be set up," said Ryan Summers.

For other restaurants, re-opening won't be as simple. With cooler temperatures and rain on the way, many spots will have to re-think their outdoor setup.

RELATED: Here's what can change in every Bay Area county now that shelter orders are lifted

"Check with your operator, check their social media, check their websites. Give them a call to see if they're going to be open. If they are, please come and put some money in their pockets," said Nate LeBlanc with the San Jose Downtown Business Association.

LeBlanc said many of his members are happy with the opening but wished there was a little more notice.

Other businesses that can also open outdoors are bars, wineries, gyms, gatherings of up to 200 people, non-contact sports.

Services like hair and nail salons can book limited appointments.

And no more curfews.

But, the recommended 10-day quarantine will remain for anyone traveling into the county from more than 120 miles away.

Finally, a warning from public health officials, as case and hospitalization rates in the county remain one of the highest in California - "We are still nowhere near out of the woods," said James Williams, counsel for Santa Clara County, "This is not a time for our community to be less vigilant."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josesanta clara countybarcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placerestaurantsrestaurantstay at home orderreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
CA nurses, doctors, and lawmakers question move to open up.
Outdoor dining, salon reopen for business in Contra Costa Co.
Outdoor dining, salons among businesses to resume in SF
All CA counties exit stay-at-home order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when rains, winds arrive to Bay Area
Here's what's reopening in every Bay Area county this week
CA nurses, doctors, and lawmakers question move to open up.
CA lifts stay at home order, will announce change in vaccine eligibility stages soon
Atmospheric river to slam Bay Area with heavy rain, winds
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Bracing for mudslides in Bay Area fire zones
Show More
Outdoor dining, salon reopen for business in Contra Costa Co.
Service dogs in training travel with help of North Bay pilot
'Warning flags' over racial equity found in COVID vaccine data
Google aims to expedite vaccination process with new partnership
Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz Co. over mudslide fears
More TOP STORIES News