'Splash Brothers are back!': Stephen Curry wins 3-point contest, dedicates trophy to Klay Thompson

BOOM!!!! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 8, 2021

Yessir Chef! The 3 God!!!! πŸ‘ŒπŸ½πŸ‘ŒπŸ½@StephenCurry30 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) March 8, 2021

Change the nets! I see you @StephenCurry30 — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) March 8, 2021

Stephen Curry heats up and knocks down the decisive money ball to win his 2nd #MtnDew3PT title! pic.twitter.com/UwaRJaDw6j — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2021

ATLANTA (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won the 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, and dedicated the trophy to injured teammate Klay Thompson.After posting an event-record score of 31 points (maximum is 40) in the first round, Curry scored 28 points in the final round, narrowly edging Utah's Mike Conley (27 points) by hitting his last two shots. Curry is the first Warrior to win the contest since Klay Thompson in 2016, marking the third time a Warrior has won the event in its 35-year history. Curry also won it in 2015."The Splash Brothers are back! This one's for Klay" Curry said in a video tweeted by the Warriors.Sharp shooter Klay Thompson is out for the season with an Achilles injury , which he sustained after taking a full season to recovery from an ACL injury.We have yet to see his reaction to Curry's trophy, but Coach Steve Kerr was quick to weigh in with a simple "BOOM!!!!"Here's a look at some more reactions from around the league, including Curry' brother Seth.