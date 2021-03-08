'Splash Brothers are back!': Stephen Curry wins 3-point contest, dedicates trophy to Klay Thompson

After posting an event-record score of 31 points (maximum is 40) in the first round, Curry scored 28 points in the final round, narrowly edging Utah's Mike Conley (27 points) by hitting his last two shots. Curry is the first Warrior to win the contest since Klay Thompson in 2016, marking the third time a Warrior has won the event in its 35-year history. Curry also won it in 2015.
"The Splash Brothers are back! This one's for Klay" Curry said in a video tweeted by the Warriors.
“This one goes out to @KlayThompson” 💙💛@StephenCurry30 || #NBAAllStar https://t.co/S7Dm9vuO1p pic.twitter.com/Dxz8Tcz7Zt— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 8, 2021
Sharp shooter Klay Thompson is out for the season with an Achilles injury, which he sustained after taking a full season to recovery from an ACL injury.
We have yet to see his reaction to Curry's trophy, but Coach Steve Kerr was quick to weigh in with a simple "BOOM!!!!"
BOOM!!!!— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 8, 2021
Here's a look at some more reactions from around the league, including Curry' brother Seth.
Yessir Chef! The 3 God!!!! 👌🏽👌🏽@StephenCurry30— Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) March 8, 2021
🗣️ THE CHAMP IS HERE @StephenCurry30 is the 2020-21 #NBAAllStar 3-Point Contest champion! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/EedAAyyOBb— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 8, 2021
Change the nets! I see you @StephenCurry30— Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) March 8, 2021
FLIP THE CHANNEL TO #NBAALLSTAR ALL IN ONE NIGHT ON TNT!— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2021
Stephen Curry heats up and knocks down the decisive money ball to win his 2nd #MtnDew3PT title! pic.twitter.com/UwaRJaDw6j
The 3-Point Contest winning kicks for @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/vgjp6uROra pic.twitter.com/yHd9KbCt6x— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 8, 2021
STEPH IS RIDICULOUS 🔥@StephenCurry30 is your 2021 #MtnDew3pt winner! pic.twitter.com/MwZzungsAX— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 8, 2021