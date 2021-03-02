Shipping container with 500 stolen bike donations recovered in East Bay

Mike's Bikes shared surveillance video of the theft outside its Novato shop.
Bad news friends, some terrible people stole a 40' shipping container full of donated bikes to our Africa progam. We're offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to the return of the bikes or an arrest for the dirtbags responsible. Please share. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/yVFYXE2c8b— Mike's Bikes (@mikesbikes) February 27, 2021
2/3 They rolled up with their own semi, hooked it up to the container sitting on a trailer and drove away. Here’s the license plate on the trailer. pic.twitter.com/3jOiM2gTqE— Mike's Bikes (@mikesbikes) February 27, 2021
The store says someone actually brought in a semi-truck to pull off the heist.
3/3 Here’s the car that brought some of the thieves. pic.twitter.com/Ah6UucuvZY— Mike's Bikes (@mikesbikes) February 27, 2021
The shipping container and the bikes were found in a parking lot in Concord according to the Marin Independent Journal.
The bikes were about to be shipped to Botswana, as part of Mike's Bikes' Foundation giving thousands of donated bikes to communities in Africa as a means of transportation.