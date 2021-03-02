Society

Shipping container with 500 stolen bike donations recovered in East Bay

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- A stolen shipping container filled with bikes that were going to be shipped to Africa has been found.

Mike's Bikes shared surveillance video of the theft outside its Novato shop.




The store says someone actually brought in a semi-truck to pull off the heist.



The shipping container and the bikes were found in a parking lot in Concord according to the Marin Independent Journal.

The bikes were about to be shipped to Botswana, as part of Mike's Bikes' Foundation giving thousands of donated bikes to communities in Africa as a means of transportation.
