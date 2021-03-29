'We can stop hate together': Rallies held across the Bay Area to stop AAPI violence

There was a big show of solidarity with rallies across the region.
RELATED: SF Mayor Breed announces new safety measures for Asian community
Pastor Joey Chen spoke to a crowd at the San Francisco Civic Center, a call to action, to stop hate and violence against the AAPI community.
"It's time to stand up and speak, in Christ's name we need to be here for peace and reconciliation for the dignity of the AAPI people," said Chen.
The rally brought the faith-based community together, organized by the Asian American Christian Collaborative.
Its members are disgusted by ongoing scenes of violence targeting the AAPI community, many churches are reaching out to seniors.
VIDEO: Stop Asian Hate donuts sell out and spark conversation
"We're trying to be there stand up for them that they don't feel scared to step out of their homes," said Sunset church member, Sarah Laguna
Pastor Chris Davis was lending his support as an ally.
"We were several months ago down here marching for BLM, many of my Asian brothers and sisters stood with me, I'm here to do the same," said Davis.
On the Peninsula, about 400 people marched from Hillsborough to Burlingame to stop hate and violence, organized by families who couldn't be silent anymore.
RELATED: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
"We can stop hate together and focus more on love and put a stop to hate crimes," said Natalie Kao.
Yul Kwon from the show "Survivor" helped organize the march and rally after his own mom was harassed for asking directions at a gas station.
"A man blocked her and would not her let her leave and when she asked "could you please move," he said 'this is my country, you can't tell me what to do,'" said Kwon.
In Milpitas, a large crowd was on the move to denounce hate and bigotry against Asian Americans, calling for justice and equal rights for all.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bay Area Asian Americans share powerful, painful memories of hate
- 83-year-old Asian man describes debilitating SF attack, warns people 'to be careful'
- 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
- Asian American victim considers moving out of state after brutal attack in SF
- EXCLUSIVE: 75-year-old Asian man warned about increase in attacks days before murder in Oakland
- Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on discrimination, violence against Asian Americans
- Asian grandma knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in NY
- Family outraged over SF DA's description of 84-year-old Asian man's suspected killer
- Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
- 'This is horrific': SFPD to step up patrols amid string of violent attacks on Asian Americans
- Daniel Wu, W. Kamau Bell discuss shocking crimes against Asian Americans
- Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin comments on racial slur directed at him
- #StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo with 7th grader leading the charge
- Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu discuss violent crimes against Asian Americans in Bay Area
- Police investigating after Asian man stabbed in back in NYC's Chinatown
- Burma Superstar offers $5,000 reward as ABC7 receives reports of additional attacks on Asian Americans
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Bay Area gang member arrested after threatening to kill Asians online
- 'We're on alert': Volunteers arm Oakland Chinatown business owners with air horns for safety
- Arrest in NYC assault on Chinese woman after Olivia Munn called for public's help
- Hundreds of people are volunteering to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
- Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change
- Oakland police chief visits Chinatown shops, emphasizes need for 'greater presence' after attacks, crime