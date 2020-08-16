power outage

Thunderstorms causing large power outages around Bay Area

This undated, generic image shows a PG&E truck. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The storm that has brought dry lightning, heavy wind gusts and even some rain to the Bay Area on Sunday morning has caused numerous large power outages in addition to vegetation fires.

VIDEO: Rare thunderstorms hit Bay Area, with lightning filling the sky amid heat wave
EMBED More News Videos

This best-of video shows lightning streaking across the skies around the Bay Area.



The red flag and dry lightning fire danger warning for the Bay Area has been extended through 11 a.m. Monday.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert from Sunday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. to promote electricity conservation.



ISO says the record-breaking heat wave in California and the western states is causing a strain on supplies, and consumers should be prepared for likely rolling outages.

The ISO asks consumers to lower energy use during the most critical time of the day (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.) when temperatures remain high and solar production is falling due to the sun setting.

Major outages in PG&E's service area include 15,000 customers in Sonoma County, 8,000 in Marin County, 6,000 in the San Lorenzo/Hayward area and 4,000 in South Bay, along with a large number of smaller outages around the region.

RELATED: Lightning sparks several brush fires throughout Bay Area

Silicon Valley Power, the municipal energy provider for the city of Santa Clara, said it is receiving so many calls about outages that its telephone system is overloaded. "We won't be able to respond to inquiries about estimated restoration until we investigate," the agency said.

At least four separate large outages are affecting a total of 7,821 customers, the energy provider said.



As of 10:05 a.m., power is restored to 1,279 customers in Santa Clara County.


UPDATE: A PG&E spokesperson tells ABC7 News the majority of customers who lost power should have it back. PG&E says the peak for outages due to lightning in the Bay Area was approximately 30,000 people.

For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscooaklandsan josenapasonomawalnut creekpower outagepg&efirelightningstormwildfire
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
POWER OUTAGE
Power restored for customers impacted by PG&E's rolling blackouts
Extreme heat wave bakes Bay Area
How to store electricity before a power outage
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Police investigating fatal shooting outside Safeway in American Canyon
Storm brings lightning, rare thunderstorms to Bay Area
Lightning sparks several brush fires across Bay Area
Incredible video shows lightning across Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat continues while rare thunderstorms move north, east
Show More
SF police chase ends in deadly crash
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
Extreme heat wave bakes Bay Area
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Power restored for customers impacted by PG&E's rolling blackouts
More TOP STORIES News