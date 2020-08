Thunderstorms causing large power outages around Bay Area

EMBED >More News Videos This best-of video shows lightning streaking across the skies around the Bay Area.

The ISO issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, today through Wednesday, 3 to 10 p.m. each day. Record-breaking heat is straining supplies; consumers should plan for potential outages. https://t.co/OsNLVKZ5rb pic.twitter.com/2fRKDM1FvV — Flex Alert (@flexalert) August 16, 2020

At least four separate large outages due to lightning strikes are affecting a total of 7,821 customers currently. No estimate on restoration yet as we continue to assess the damage. — Silicon Valley Power (@SantaClaraPower) August 16, 2020

At 10:05am, power was restored to 1,279 customers affevted by the lightning strikes this morning. We are continuing to assess damage elsewhere and work to restore power as quickly as safely possible. We appreciate your patience. — Silicon Valley Power (@SantaClaraPower) August 16, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- The storm that has brought dry lightning , heavy wind gusts and even some rain to the Bay Area on Sunday morning has caused numerous large power outages in addition to vegetation fires.The red flag and dry lightning fire danger warning for the Bay Area has been extended through 11 a.m. Monday.The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert from Sunday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. to promote electricity conservation.ISO says the record-breaking heat wave in California and the western states is causing a strain on supplies, and consumers should be prepared for likely rolling outages.The ISO asks consumers to lower energy use during the most critical time of the day (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.) when temperatures remain high and solar production is falling due to the sun setting.Major outages in PG&E's service area include 15,000 customers in Sonoma County, 8,000 in Marin County, 6,000 in the San Lorenzo/Hayward area and 4,000 in South Bay, along with a large number of smaller outages around the region.Silicon Valley Power, the municipal energy provider for the city of Santa Clara, said it is receiving so many calls about outages that its telephone system is overloaded. "We won't be able to respond to inquiries about estimated restoration until we investigate," the agency said.At least four separate large outages are affecting a total of 7,821 customers, the energy provider said.As of 10:05 a.m., power is restored to 1,279 customers in Santa Clara County.UPDATE: A PG&E spokesperson tells ABC7 News the majority of customers who lost power should have it back. PG&E says the peak for outages due to lightning in the Bay Area was approximately 30,000 people.For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.