Rare thunderstorms hit Bay Area, with lightning filling the sky amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A dazzling lightning show took place from the North Bay to the Peninsula overnight as a severe thunderstorm warning moved across the region. In the meantime, The Bay Area is bracing for another day of intense, record-breaking heat after more rolling power outages affect hundreds of thousands of people.

Lightning strikes started Saturday in San Luis Obispo, moving up overnight. There's moisture associated with this, not just dry lightning. At one point early Sunday morning, more than 200 lightning strikes occurred in less than 30 minutes across the Bay Area.

Wind close to 50 miles per hour were seen as these storms rolled through.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued until 11 a.m. Monday for the threat of new wildfires starting because of these frequent lightning strikes.

