AccuWeather Forecast: Another round of lightning possible in Bay Area overnight

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

Another round of lightning is possible overnight tonight. More moisture from Tropical Storm Fausto will move north into the Bay Area and interact with our intense heat which could cause more thunderstorms to develop.The best timing for lightning appears to be between 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday morning.A Red Flag Warning is still in effect for the threat of lightning sparking more fires. It is a very warm and humid night with lows in the low 60s to mid 70s.Any threat for lightning will have diminished by midday Monday.The other issue is we are dealing with is another day of intense heat with Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings still in effect for much of the Bay Area. Highs range form the upper 70s to mid 100s under mostly sunny skies.Santa Rosa 100San Francisco 82Oakland 90San Jose 98Concord 105Tonight: Storms PossibleLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Warm & HumidHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 90sTonight: Storms PossibleLows: Mid 60s to Low 70sTomorrow: Hot AfternoonHighs: Low 90s to Low 100sTonight: Storms PossibleLows: Low to Mid 70sTomorrow: Hot AfternoonHighs: Mid 100sTonight: Storms PossibleLows: Low to Mid 70sTomorrow: Hot AfternoonHighs: Mid 100sTonight: Storms PossibleLows: Low 70sTomorrow: Hot AfternoonHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Storms PossibleLows: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTomorrow: Hot AfternoonHighs: Upper 90s to Mid 100sOur heat wave continues with highs in the upper 70s to mid 100s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now