AccuWeather Forecast: Another round of lightning possible in Bay Area overnight

Another round of lightning is possible overnight tonight. More moisture from Tropical Storm Fausto will move north into the Bay Area and interact with our intense heat which could cause more thunderstorms to develop.



The best timing for lightning appears to be between 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday morning.

A Red Flag Warning is still in effect for the threat of lightning sparking more fires. It is a very warm and humid night with lows in the low 60s to mid 70s.

Any threat for lightning will have diminished by midday Monday.

The other issue is we are dealing with is another day of intense heat with Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings still in effect for much of the Bay Area. Highs range form the upper 70s to mid 100s under mostly sunny skies.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
HEAT ADVISORY

  • Why was there lightning in the San Francisco Bay Area? Here's what's causing the rare thunderstorms

  • Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?

  • How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?


    • Santa Rosa 100
    San Francisco 82
    Oakland 90
    San Jose 98
    Concord 105

    Coast:
    Tonight: Storms Possible
    Lows: Low to Mid 60s
    Tomorrow: Warm & Humid
    Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 90s

    North Bay:
    Tonight: Storms Possible
    Lows: Mid 60s to Low 70s
    Tomorrow: Hot Afternoon
    Highs: Low 90s to Low 100s

    East Bay:
    Tonight: Storms Possible
    Lows: Low to Mid 70s
    Tomorrow: Hot Afternoon
    Highs: Mid 100s

    Inland East Bay
    Tonight: Storms Possible
    Lows: Low to Mid 70s
    Tomorrow: Hot Afternoon
    Highs: Mid 100s

    Peninsula:
    Tonight: Storms Possible
    Lows: Low 70s
    Tomorrow: Hot Afternoon
    Highs: Low to Mid 90s

    South Bay:
    Tonight: Storms Possible
    Lows: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
    Tomorrow: Hot Afternoon
    Highs: Upper 90s to Mid 100s

    Tuesday:
    Our heat wave continues with highs in the upper 70s to mid 100s.

    More TOP STORIES News