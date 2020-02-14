AccuWeather Forecast: Another round of lightning possible in Bay Area overnight

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
The best timing for lightning appears to be between 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday morning.
A Red Flag Warning is still in effect for the threat of lightning sparking more fires. It is a very warm and humid night with lows in the low 60s to mid 70s.
Any threat for lightning will have diminished by midday Monday.
The other issue is we are dealing with is another day of intense heat with Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings still in effect for much of the Bay Area. Highs range form the upper 70s to mid 100s under mostly sunny skies.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
HEAT ADVISORY
Santa Rosa 100
San Francisco 82
Oakland 90
San Jose 98
Concord 105
Coast:
Tonight: Storms Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Warm & Humid
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 90s
North Bay:
Tonight: Storms Possible
Lows: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Tomorrow: Hot Afternoon
Highs: Low 90s to Low 100s
East Bay:
Tonight: Storms Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 70s
Tomorrow: Hot Afternoon
Highs: Mid 100s
Inland East Bay
Tonight: Storms Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 70s
Tomorrow: Hot Afternoon
Highs: Mid 100s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Storms Possible
Lows: Low 70s
Tomorrow: Hot Afternoon
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
South Bay:
Tonight: Storms Possible
Lows: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Tomorrow: Hot Afternoon
Highs: Upper 90s to Mid 100s
Tuesday:
Our heat wave continues with highs in the upper 70s to mid 100s.
