google

Google searches about strange dreams and insomnia at all-time high

If you did not get a good night's sleep, you are not alone. Google says searches about strange dreams, sleep and insomnia are at an all-time high.

Many people have reported having stranger dreams than they had before the COVID-19 lockdowns began.

A new graph from Google shows searches since 2004 for sleep and dreams. They've been increasing every year, but there was a spike when the pandemic started.

GoogleTrends on Twitter



In the last week, the top sleep questions were:
  • How do you fall asleep fast?
  • Why can't I sleep?
  • How much sleep do I need?
  • What is sleep apnea?
  • What is sleep paralysis?




When it comes to dreams, people also searched:
  • What does it mean when I dream about my ex?
  • What does it mean when I dream about snakes?
  • What does it mean when I dream about my teeth falling out?
  • What does it mean when I dream about being pregnant?

In order to help get a better night's rest, doctors recommend you start winding down as soon as the sun starts to set. Make your bedroom a sleep sanctuary. Keep your room cool and pitch-black, and avoid working in bed.

RELATED: Experts say pandemic insomnia has mental health effect
EMBED More News Videos

Have you noticed a serious change in your sleep pattern since the pandemic begun? Experts say these few steps could get you back on track in no time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessinternetgooglecoronavirusu.s. & worldstudycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreaksleepcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOGLE
How to cut down your email inbox before storage limits start
Google aims to expedite vaccination process with new partnership
Google threatens to pull search engine in Australia
Suspicious package near Google building deemed 'not dangerous'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF to reportedly sue its own school district over reopening
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
Santa Clara Co. Kaiser cancels 5,250 COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Here's why former San Diego mayor is joining race for governor
Why do people want to recall Newsom? We explain
Fire engulfs abandoned building in SJ, cause under investigation
Officials fear Super Bowl could be next COVID super spreader
Show More
Here's how to find out if your stimulus card is real or fake
Oakland passes measure to give grocery store workers hazard pay
Bay Area real estate: Are we in a bubble?
Doctor warns not to save vaccines for 2nd shot as virus mutates
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
More TOP STORIES News