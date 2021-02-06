Ready for the biggest bowl game of the year? Here's a preview of this year's Puppy Bowl!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The field has been prepped, the "players" are rested, potty pads are in place so it must mean it is time for Animal Planet's 17th annual Puppy Bowl! 70 adoptable dogs from across the country will all gather to "play" football.
ABC7's Reggie Aqui speaks with Rufferee Dan Schachner who will be on the field for his 10th year about all the details. "Big dogs Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog will be hosting too," Schachner says, and there will be a tailgate party and with a halftime show featuring DJ Grand Master Scratch. The Puppy Bowl is not to be missed and can be seen on Sunday at 11am on Animal Planet or stream online with Discovery+.
