Suspect accused of attacking San Francisco security guard is well-known skateboarder

We now know the name of the skateboarder arrested for accused of attacking a San Francisco security guard the Sunday after Thanksgiving. (KGO-TV)

Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
People could sense the tension inside the Hall of Justice on Monday morning. A line of skateboarders moved past the family and friends of 57-year-old Dan Jansen crowded in the hallway.

Moments earlier, a judge ruled 24-year-old skateboarder Jesse Vieira would not have a bail set.

RELATED: San Francisco security guard attacked by skateboarder is out of coma, but not well, family says

"It made me feel good because nothing will change what they did, but I don't want it to happen to somebody else," Susanne Andrews, Jansen's sister said.

Vieira is facing a few charges including, assault with a deadly weapon, for allegedly attacking Jansen outside the old Bank of America building in San Francisco in late November.

Jansen experienced severe brain trauma and had part of his skull removed. According to family, he's out of a coma now but still isn't well.

"It's tough because our primary concern is his well-being, so we're very focused on that," Amanda Jansen, the victim's niece said.

Vieira is a well-known and sponsored skateboarder. He's been featured in publications like Thrasher Magazine.

ABC7 News found a video on his public Instagram account showing what appears to be him skating in front of the old Bank of America building.

RELATED: Security guard working outside former Bank of America Center in SF critically hurt in attack

We asked other skaters who know Vieira well for an interview, but they all turned down the offer.

Jansen's family gave us a flyer on Monday that featured pictures of people police are still looking to talk to in this case.

"We've just always been really close and I just can't imagine this horrific thing happening to him because such a nice guy," Andrews said.

Anyone with information on the assault case should contact SFPD.
