DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --Video of a dog walker abusing an animal trusted into his care got the attention of social media users, who wanted to know if and how the man would be punished.
We now have an answer.
It started when the owner of the dog, Miranda Fulks, caught the shocking incident on her home surveillance camera.
The footage shows Adam Vaurus, a dog walker hired through the dog-walking app Wag!, yelling at and kicking her dog, Ollie.
Danville police say Vaurus was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018 and then bailed out.
He was charged with 1 count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.