There's a new entertainment experience on Alaska Airlines. Some passengers are getting a chance to try new virtual reality headsets.
Alaska teamed up with in-flight entertainment company Skylights for a five day trial. First class passengers get to pick a movie, then sit back with their personal headset and noise canceling headphones.
The trial is only happening on 10 flights through this Thursday.
No word on if or when Alaska plans to offer this on more flights.
Alaska Airlines testing virtual reality experience
VIRTUAL REALITY
More virtual reality
TECHNOLOGY
More Technology
Top Stories