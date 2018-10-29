TECHNOLOGY

From surfboards to skateboards, Onewheel zooms into Santa Cruz with huge new R&D office

EMBED </>More Videos

Future Motion, which makes the Onewheel electric board, just opened a new headquarters in Santa Cruz. (Future Motion)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
Electric scooters seem to be all the rage right now, and one Bay Area company is looking to capitalize on the popularity of personal transportation.

Future Motion, which makes the Onewheel electronic skateboard, just moved into a new 60,000 square foot research and development center in Santa Cruz.

The company has about 40 employees right now, but is looking to hire engineers, sales and support staff for its new headquarters.

RELATED: The do's and don't for riding electronic scooters in San Francisco

Future Motion manufactures Onewheel in San Jose. Its engineers designed the motors, sensors, power electronics and battery that make the board run.


Riders control the board by leaning forward to go faster and leaning backwards to slow down. Since it is an electronic transportation system, the board is not allowed on the sidewalk and must be ridden on bicycle lanes. But the company does not expect to face the same backlash that shared scooters have gotten.

"One of the big challenges with the sharing systems that you see out there is that there is a lot of vehicles parked on the street. With Onewheel, you are going to pick it up and take it with you. It's really more of a personal vehicle," said Kyle Doerksen, Future Motion CEO.

Onewheel has two models. The Onewheel+ has a 5-7 mile range and costs $1,399. The Onewheel+ XR has a 12-18 mile range and sells for $1,799.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyskateboardingelectronicstransportationbusinessSan FranciscoSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Electric scooter Do's & Don'ts in San Francisco
TECHNOLOGY
Twitter may be saying goodbye to the 'like' button
Google sends message to employees after sexual misconduct bombshell
Robot busts a move to 'Uptown Funk'
YouTube back up after being hit by major outage
More Technology
Top Stories
Couple killed in fall at Yosemite's Taft Point identified
Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival hires armed security
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
San Francisco considers hiring trash sorters to reduce waste
Marin County tobacco shops caught in middle of vaping battle
Houston Zoo exhibit evacuated after chimp smashes window
Person rescued after being trapped between BART train, platform in SF
Attorneys for Ghost Ship fire suspects won't ask for change of venue
Show More
Twitter may be saying goodbye to the 'like' button
Mom of missing Texas 2-year-old arrested and charged
Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years
Police: Woman wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Sunnyvale
Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to 'harden' border against migrant caravan
More News