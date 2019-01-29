If you have an Apple device with FaceTime, someone could be secretly listening to you.
Apple is now telling people to disable FaceTime until they fix the glitch.
The bug allows a user to listen in on people they're calling - even if the person doesn't answer the phone.
The caller can even see through the front-facing camera of the person they are calling.
Once it was discovered, people all over social media began recreating it.
Apple says they will release a fix in a software update later this week. It also disabled Group FaceTime until the update is released.
How to disable FaceTime:
1) Open up Settings on iPhone, iPad
2) Locate FaceTime, then tap on it
3) Slide the FaceTime toggle to off position
