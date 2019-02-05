SALESFORCE

Free tours of Salesforce Tower's top floor in San Francisco

This undated image shows the Saleforce Tower in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you have ever wondered what the view is like from the top floor of the Saleforce Tower in San Francisco then you may soon be able to see for yourself.

SKYLINE TOUR: Marc Benioff shows us around Salesforce Tower

Salesforce is offering free public tours, saying "the best view in the City by the Bay will be free for all to see."

The company made the announcement Tuesday and shared photos of the Ohana Floor. It's located on the 61st and top story of Salesforce Tower.

"We're inviting everyone to sign up for a free tour and come all the way up to the top of the tallest office building west of Chicago," said Salesforce in a statement.

VIDEO: Salesforce Tower light installation brightens up San Francisco skyline

"Starting Feb. 23 the Ohana floor will be open one Saturday a month for four one-hour tours of 50 people maximum per tour," said Salesforce.

Tours will be given 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The first few dates are already booked so you'll want to make a reservation soon if you want a view from the top.

Find out more about tours of Salesforce Tower by clicking here.
