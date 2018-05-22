SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco's Salesforce Towers officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The 61-floor building is now the tallest west of Chicago.
RELATED: Salesforce Tower through the years, by the numbers
ABC7 News got an exclusive look inside the crown of the building when workers installed the tower's trademark 11,000 LED lights, designed by local visual artist Jim Campbell.
The installation features moving images from photos taken around the city.
Light show premieres begin Tuesday at 8 p.m.
DRONEVIEW7: Get a sky-high view of Salesforce Tower