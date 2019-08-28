PG&E launches website to warn about preemptive shutoffs

PG&E has launched a new website to warn customers about pre-emptive shutoffs as we hit the most active months of wildfire season.
The website predicts the potential for the shutoffs and ranks them four categories: Not Expected, Elevated, Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch, and Public Safety Power Shutoff Warning.
There are some other features too, for example, you can pull up cameras, wind speeds, and gusts.
This in response to the harsh scrutiny PG&E has faced for its role in Northern California's devastating wildfires over the last two years.
PG&E says the public safety power outage could impact any of their more than 5 million customers. Because extreme weather can last several hours or days-- PG&E is suggesting preparing for outages that could last longer than 48 hours.
The Public Safety Power Shutoff program now includes all-electric lines that pass through high fire-threat areas.
